A&M Consolidated: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The A&M Consolidated Tigers put together their first 10 win season since 2013, only dropping games to state quarterfinalists Huntsville and Fort Bend Marshall along the way. Consol fell in the area round of the playoffs for the second straight season, jumping out to an early lead on powerful Marshall before coming up shy against the eventual state runners-up.

The Tigers enter their third season under Lee Fedora hoping to extend their playoff streak to 15 years in a row. They will be led by a terrific defense that returns seven starters from a unit that gave up an average of just two touchdowns a game a year ago. They will have to

replace the Texas A&M bound Josh Ellison up front, but Vince Sheffield is coming off a good season himself and will lead the defensive

line. The starting secondary returns and could be special, led by cornerback Nate Floyd and Xavier Stewart and safeties Bryce Linder

and Jamarquis Stewart. Makel Williams and Anaiah Dailey are back

to anchor the linebackers.

The Consol offense looks to build on an impressive showing a year ago, but they will need a new full-time starting quarterback to do it. Gage Pahl saw time last season and is expected to start,

but Kerry Brooks, who transferred from Bryan, could be in the mix at quarterback, receiver, or in the secondary. The eventual quarterback has a trio of great targets to throw to in Texas A&M commit Devin Price, Oklahoma commit Brian Darby (who also has done well at running back) and Valen Jones. “The skill positions will be our strength this season,” says Fedora. “We will need to improve on the offensive line.”

A&M Consolidated should be in the mix for the District 10-5A Division II title, and it could be decided in the district opener at Huntsville September 27. Win or lose that game, expect the Tigers to be back in the playoffs with a shot at making a deep run.