A&M Consolidated Cross Country places 7th in opening meet

The A&M Consolidated Tiger cross country team kicked off its 2019 season in Temple at Lions Park on Friday.

The challenging course attracted runners from across the Temple, Waco, and Austin area. Representing the Tigers on Varsity against 116 runners were Jr. Nicolas Hilty (30th), Fr. Russ Whitfield (39th), So. Seth Goble (44th), Fr. Miles McGuire (57th), So. Sean Zhang (67th), Jr. David Chang (72nd) and So. Brandon Topf (101st). The Tigers placed 7th out of 13 teams.

The JV team raced 15 runners against a field of 152. Top finishers and medalists for the JV Tigers were Fr. Chris Ross (5th), Fr. Nathan Parulian (14th), Jr. Andrew Li (16th) and So. Gabe Guillen (18th). The JV team placed 3rd out of 13 teams.

The Tiger's next meet is Saturday, August 24th, at the Mud, Sweat, & Cheers Relay in Cooks Point.