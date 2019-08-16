A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers Cross Country places 2nd in opening meet

The Lady Tigers of A&M Consolidated HS competed in their first meet of the 2019 campaign in Temple Friday morning. Starting the day off were the Varsity Girls who were led by Senior Mara Johnston who finished 6th overall and earning a medal. Junior Sami Rose was second on the team for the Lady Tigers finishing 15th overall and also earning a medal. Sophomore Briley Bell was 3rd for the Lady Tigers finishing 16th overall and earning a medal. Juniors Claire McAdams (30th overall) and Allie Morris-Woods (39th overall) finished 4th and 5th on the team and helping the team finish in a tie for 1st with Austin Anderson. Anderson broke the tie with their 6th place runner earning them the win and the Lady Tigers finished 2nd.

The JV girls were led by Sophomore Laena Lindhal who finished 13th overall and earned a medal. Sophomore Sara Hathorn was 2nd on the team and finished 17th overall which earned a medal. Freshman Layne Feldhousen was 3rd on the team, Junior Lindsey Cave finished 4th on the team and 27th overall. Juniors Grace Krinhop, Allison Mendoza, and Georgia Carrino finished strongly to help the JV Girls earn a 4th place finish as a team.

The Lady Tigers will be back in action again next Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Mud, Sweat, and Cheers Relays hosted by College Station HS.