Mariya Scott lead A&M Consolidated with 20 points as the Lady Tigers beat Rudder 50-49 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

Rudder got 16 points from Keaundra Kelly in a losing effort.

Rudder will look to rebound on Friday at home as they'll host Brenham. A&M Consolidated will make the short driver over to Cougar Gym to battle College Station. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 6:30pm.