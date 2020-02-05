A&M Consolidated Tigers roll to 56-40 win over College Station

A referee scheduling snafu pushed Tuesday night's College Station - A&M Consolidated boys' basketball game back a day, but it didn't seem to bother the visitors as they posted a 56-40 win Wednesday night at Cougar Gym.

The Tigers improving to 9-1 in District 19-5A play with its 16 point win. Nate Floyd leading the Tigers with 14 points while Tim Bradford tossed in 12.

Jaden Hall pacing College Station with 10 points, but he would be the only Cougar to score in double digits as the Cougars lose its fifth straight game.

College Station will look to rebound Friday night as they host Rudder back at Cougar Gym. Tip off is set for 6:30pm

A&M Consolidated will look to run its winning streak to six straight on Friday as they host Magnolia West at Tiger Gym. Tip off is also set for 6:30.