A&M Consolidated hosted Waller Tuesday night in their second district game. The Tigers won in 3 sets 25-11, 25-15, and 25-14.

Cierra Gilbert led the Tigers with 8 kills. Emma Pahl finished with 7 kills.

The Consol Tigers are now 1-1 in district play and 14-13 overall.

The Tigers will be back in action Friday as they take on Rudder in a cross-town rivalry match.