A&M Consolidated wide receiver Valen Jones announced on social media Wednesday that he has committed to play football at the University of Arizona. Jones will be a preferred walk on for the Wildcats. Former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin is the head coach at Arizona.

Jones was a first team all-district selection his junior and senior season at A&M Consolidated.

Arizona is scheduled to open the 2020 season August 29 at home against the University of Hawaii.