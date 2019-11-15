A&M Consolidated advances to area round with win over Pine Tree

The A&M Consolidated football team beat Longview Pine Tree 42-14 Friday night in a Class 5A Division II bi-district round playoff game at Tiger Field. The Tigers improve to 11-0 on the season.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Gage Pahl threw three touchdown passes and ran for two touchdowns. Valen Jones had two touchdown catches. Devin Price also had a touchdown reception. Brian Darby ran for a touchdown.

A&M Consolidated will face Fort Bend Marshall in the area round of the playoffs.

