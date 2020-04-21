A&M Consolidated baseball to host 'senior night parade' tonight

The A&M Consolidated High School Baseball team will host a senior night parade Tuesday evening starting at 7pm.

The event will honor each one of the seniors on the team and they will have a 'senior type' moment with their parents like they would usually do during the last regular season home baseball game.

Last week when KBTX Sports was talking to Texas A&M Men's Head Swimming Coach Jay Holmes about the SEC swimming awards, he talked about how his heart goes out to the high school spring sport athletes who didn't get to complete their senior seasons.

"My son played high school baseball and him being able to have that senior season was awesome, " said Holmes.

"That was probably the highlight of my career in sports! Seeing my son play that senior baseball season, and for those guys to not have that, that's just heartbreaking," concluded Holmes.

KBTX Sports will have more on the Tiger's senior parade Tuesday night at 10 on KBTX News 3.