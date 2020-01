The A&M Consolidated Tigers rebounded on Tuesday night with a 58-41 win Brenham at Tiger Gym.

Jalen Harrison leading the way with 19 points, while Nate Floyd added a dozen.

Brenham got 16 points from Anthony Walton in a losing effort.

A&M Consolidated will step back on the floor Friday as they travel to Magnolia to take on the Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30pm.