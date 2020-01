The A&M Consolidated Tiger soccer team dropped their District 19-5A opener Friday night ot Katy Paetow 1-0.

The Tigers would suffer an own goal in the second half by Alex Macias.

That would be the only goal of the game as the Tigers lost their first game of district play 1-0.

Next up is Brenham, away, on Tuesday night.

In the earlier game the JV team lost 2-1.