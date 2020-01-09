A&M Consolidated boys' soccer suffers 2-0 loss during opening day of Aggieland Classic Tournament

The Aggieland Classic boys' soccer tournament got underway Thursday at both Cougar Field and Tiger Field in College Station.

The Tigers opened up against College Park on Thursday evening and suffered a 2-0 loss. The Cavaliers got a first half goal from A.J. Vera for a 1-nil lead.

They added a second goal in the second half and posted a 2-0 win.

The College Station Cougars won their tournament opener with a 3-0 win over Bastrop.

Bryan Vikings (2-0-1) played the bookend games on the first day of the Aggieland Classic.

In the first match of the day, Rony Puerto netted a hat trick of the match and helped the Vikings secure a 5-0 final over Fort Worth Boswell.

The Vikings faced off against Joshua in the final match of the day. Javier Munoz blasted a cross shot to put the Vikings up in the first half. However, the lead would fade when the Owls found the equalizer midway in the second half.

Bryan Vikings are scheduled to play Bastrop on Friday at 7pm at Tiger Field.

Also on Friday at Tiger Field, A&M Consolidated will take on Denton at 3 while at Cougar Field College Station will take on New Caney at 5.

The Vikings will conclude the Aggieland Classic with a Cross-Town Showdown game against the Tigers of A&M Consolidated Saturday at 5pm at Tiger Field.