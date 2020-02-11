A&M Consolidated boys top College Station

A&M Consolidated traveled to College Station High School tonight for the first local derby of the season. Allan Aldape put the Tigers in the lead after a well taken shot from outside the box. Later in the first half a fortuitous deflected own goal put College Station back in at 1-1. The score remained that until the break.

Midway through the second half a well executed corner from Allan Aldape was headed home at the far post by Junior, Sutton Lake. The Tigers ended up 2-1 winners on the night.

Next up is Waller at home on Friday night. In the earlier game the JV lost 1-0.