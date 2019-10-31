A&M Consolidated can clinch share of 10-5A D II title with win over Rudder

The A&M Consolidated Tigers (8-0, 5-0) can clinch a share of the District 10-5A Division II title with a win over the Rudder Rangers (5-3, 3-2) Friday night at Tiger Field.

The Rangers are still in the playoff mix and need to win one of their last two games to stay in the hunt.

Two wins to close out the regular season would lock up the Ranges first ever playoff appearance.

"They have a great chance to win a state championship this year and we are kind of the young kids on the block, the underdogs. The Rocky Balboas if you want to say," said Rudder first year head coach Eric Ezar.

"We just talked to the kids that each week, we talk to them on Friday night that Saturday there is going to be a big upset in college football, Sunday there is going to be a big upset so we hope there is going to be a big upset on Friday night," concluded Ezar.

"It's not about your opponent it's about yourself," said A&M Consolidated Head Coach Lee Fedora. "You have to be ready to go. The thing is they still have an opportunity to get into the playoffs so this is a big game for them so it's like I told our guys we have to treat every game like a playoff game. We have to be prepared and ready to play," wrapped up Fedora.

A year ago A&M Consolidated beat Rudder 75-21. Kickoff is set for 7:30 Friday night at Tiger Field.