A&M Consolidated clinches playoff spot with win over Lake Creek

The A&M Consolidated football team beat Lake Creek 66-26 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division II game at Montgomery ISD Stadium. The win clinched a playoff sport for the Tigers. Consol is now 8-0 on the season and 5-0 in district play.

Tiger quarterback Gage Pahl threw seven touchdown passes. Devin Price caught three touchdown passes. Nate Floyd had two touchdown receptions.

A&M Consolidated will return to action November 1 to host Rudder at Tiger Field. Lake Creek will be on the road November 1 to face Huntsville at Bowers Stadium.