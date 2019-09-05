A&M Consolidated dominates Bryan 49-7 in 32nd Crosstown Showdown

The A&M Consolidated Tigers (2-0) beat the Bryan Vikings (1-1) 49-7 Thursday night at Merrill Green Stadium in the 32nd edition of the Crosstown Showdown.

The Tigers built a 35-0 halftime lead as they held Bryan to just 21 yards of total offense in the first half. Bryan transfer quarterback Kerry Brooks had a pair of second quarter scores. He found the end zone on a keeper and then on special team blocked a punt and returned it for another score.

The Tigers will take their undefeated record into their by week. A&M Consolidated's next game will be September 20 when they host Leander Rouse at Tiger Field at 7:00 p.m.

Bryan will also have a week to work on things without having to prepare for a game. The Vikings next game will be on the road as they travel to Tomball to open up District 14-6A play against the Memorial Wildcats. Kickoff on September 20 will be 7:00 p.m.