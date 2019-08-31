A&M Consolidated dominates in season opener over Killeen Ellison 49-6

A&M Consolidated Tigers opened up their season at home hosting Killeen Ellison.

The Tigers got off to a strong start with two first-half touchdowns from A&M wide receiver commit Devin Price. Tigers would take a commanding 21-0 lead at the half. Consol would go on to win in dominating fashion 49-6.

Stats for the Tigers:

Offensively 197 yards rushing, 195 yards passing. 392 Total yards.

#2 Gage Paul - 14/22 passing for 195 yards and 4 TD's, 1 rushing TD

#1 Brain Darby- 18 rushes for 124 yards 1 TD

#3 Devin Price- 2 receptions for 33 yards 2 TD's

#17 Justin Conrad- 6 receptions for 69 yards

#5 Valen Jones- 2 receptions for 31 yards 1 TD

#8 Nate Floyd- 1 reception for 9 yards 1 TD

Colton Love- 4 carries for 35 yards 1 TD