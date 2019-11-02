A&M Consolidated escapes with 25-14 win over Rudder to stay undefeated

A&M Consolidated defeated Rudder 25-14 Friday night at Tiger Field in a District 10-5A Division II match-up.

The Tigers started the first quarter out hot with 17 unanswered points. Quarterback Gage Pahl ran in for both of the Tigers' touchdowns.

Rudder answered in the second quarter with a quarterback keeper inside the one yard line to make it 17-7 at the half.

In the third quarter, Rudder snapped the ball out of the endzone for a Consol safety. Rudder then bounced back with some big plays from quarterback EJ Ezar. Ezar connected with Ketihron Lee for a touchdown to make it 19-14.

Consol answered in the fourth quarter as Kerry Brooks ran in for a score. The Tigers were down a few key players to injury, but they pulled away for the 25-14 victory.

Rudder still has a chance to make the playoffs if they can beat Huntsville on Thursday in their regular season finale.

Consol will be on the road for their final regular season game next Friday at Cleveland.