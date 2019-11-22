A&M Consolidated falls to Fort Bend Marshall in area round playoff game

The A&M Consolidated football team lost to Fort Bend Marshall 32-27 Friday night in a Class 5A Division II area round playoff game at Pridgeon Stadium. The Tigers threw the ball into the end zone on the final play of the game but Gage Pahl could not connect with Valen Jones for the game winning score. It is the second year in a row the Tigers season came to an end with a loss to Fort Bend Marshall.

Brian Darby had two touchdown runs for A&M Consolidated. Kerry Brooks ran for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass for the Tigers. Devon Achane ran for three touchdowns for Fort Bend Marshall.

A&M Consolidated ends the season with an 11-1 record. Fort Bend Marshall advances to the third round of the playoffs to face the winner of the Huntsville vs Crosby game that will be played Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.