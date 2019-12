The A&M Consolidated high school girls basketball team lost to Harrison Central from Mississippi 53-47 on day two of the Aggieland Invitational.

Harrison Central started the third quarter out hot, but Consol rallied and trailed 35-28 heading into the fourth. The Lady Tigers pulled within 2 late in the fourth, but Harrison Central hung on for the 53-47 win.

A&M Consolidated now moves to the Silver bracket.