A&M Consolidated girls' season comes to an end with 58-39 loss to New Caney

The A&M Consolidated girls' basketball team lost to New Caney 58-39 in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday night at Magnolia High School.

The Lady Tigers got out to a slow start and trailed 16-6 after the first quarter. Senior Mariya Scott helped spark Consol's offense in the second quarter and only trailed 20-15 at the half. The Lady Bulldawgs started the second half on a 18-4 run and were able to pull away for the win 58-39.

A&M Consolidated season comes to an end in the bi-district round.

New Caney advances to the area round of the playoffs and will take on Cedar Park.