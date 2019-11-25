A&M Consolidated holds off Bryan 56-54 in crosstown showdown

The A&M Consolidated High School boys basketball team defeated Bryan 56-54 at Tiger Gym Monday afternoon.

The Vikings were down by double digits in the second half before storming back to tie the game at 49-49 in the 4th quarter. A&M Consolidated took the lead on a Jaylen Harrison and-one bucket with under a minute to go. Bryan answered back and hit some key free throws to tie the game at 54-54 with 11 seconds to go. Then Timothy Bradford hit a go-ahead lay-up to win 56-54.

For the Vikings, Rodney Johnson led all scorers with 19. Dom Caldwell added 11, JD Smith 8. Bryan will be back in action tomorrow to host Waller.

The Tigers will play next Monday at Belton.

