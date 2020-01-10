A&M Consolidated holds off College Station 44-33

The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team beat College Station 44-33 at Tiger Gym Friday night.

It was a defensive battle from the start. After Consol led 4-2 early on, College Station answered to go in front 9-6 after the first quarter. Both teams were knotted at 17 at halftime.

The third quarter continued to be a back-and-forth game, but then the Tigers closed out the period on a 7-0 run. Consol went on to win this crosstown showdown 44-33.

A&M Consolidated will be back in action on Tuesday at Magnolia West.

College Station will be at Rudder on Tuesday.