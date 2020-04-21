A&M Consolidated host 'senior night parade' for Tiger Baseball

The A&M Consolidated baseball team was supposed to be on the field hosting Magnolia West Tuesday night, but the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the Tigers' season.

Instead of just letting the season fade away the Consol baseball family found a way to honor their 12 senior players and two senior managers by letting the players and their families sit in the baseball parking lot as the community came by and gave them their well wishes from their cars.

"It's really great actually," said Tiger infielder Connor Kaiser. "I'm surprised they were able to put this together with all the quarantine rules, but I really appreciate them doing this and just making me so much happier," added Kaiser.

"It means they really did try their hardest to let us play," continued Tiger First Baseman Avery Fowler. "I don't think they were scared and just shut us down, but it means a lot that they did this,” explained Fowler.

The long line of cars that came by Consol Tuesday evening included four Brazos County Sheriff's cars. Even on this special night the players admit they do still some days wake up and think that it's game day only to realize it's not. That really hit home recently.

"Last week we were supposed to play our rivals College Station. I woke up excited and I realized throughout the day that it's not happening. It's been hard," continued Fowler.

"I was really ready to play them this this year. I feel like this is the best team we have had in a while and we have struggled against College Station the last couple of years, but finally managed to beat them last year. I feel like we would be way more confident going into the game last week," added Kaiser.

The high school rivalries and big games may be done for this senior class, but tonight hopefully gave them a memory they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

"I think it's real easy to get wrapped up in, 'I'm a baseball player and these people come out and they cheer for me when I'm in my baseball uniform and I 'm performing,' and tonight they are not performing they are just here and they are just going to feel some love from people," said Tiger Head Baseball Coach Ryan Lennerton.

It was hard to deny the love that was on display at Tigerland Tuesday night.