A&M Consolidated hosts 'Senior Night' for Tiger Softball

The A&M Consolidated softball team was supposed to be wrapping up their regular season at home Friday night. The coronavirus pandemic caused all spring sports seasons to end prematurely, so the Tigers had a unique celebration for senior night.

"Tonight should have been our senior night we were supposed to have our home game against Paetow, and we were excited to honor and show these seniors some love," explained Consol Head Softball Coach Heather Slaton. "Obviously, that's not happening, but we still wanted to recognize them and make sure that we make them feel special because they are. They've been a big part of building this softball program the past four years," Slaton added.

Nine seniors for Consol Softball had a "drive-by" senior night, and the community showed up big to show their support.

"It's been amazing having all of these people just stop what they're doing basically and been able to do all these supportive things including this tonight. Being able to help all of us during this has been great, and knowing that we're not alone through all of this and we have all these other seniors that are going through the same thing has been great," said Consol pitcher Lauren Herring.

"If you look over there, there's a fire truck coming. That's community.. just being part of the Brazos Valley is a huge deal because you can see the love that we have for our kids," Slaton said.

The soon-to-be-graduates say being a part of Coach Heather Slaton's squad the past four years has meant everything.

"To be able to help her make the playoffs the last three years, she's been an awesome coach. Just to have such an amazing team all four years I've been here," reflected Consol infielder Addie Wright.

While it wasn't easy to have their playing careers come to a sudden end, these nine Tigers are making the best of it.

"I just keep telling myself that God has a bigger plan, and it's time for us to move on. Time for us to get ready for the next stages of our life," Consol outfielder Caitlyn Dietert stated.

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to be able to coach all of these girls. They are taking this in stride, and I could not be more proud of them," Slaton praised.

