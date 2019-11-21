A&M Consolidated prepares for 2nd round rematch against Fort Bend Marshall

The A&M Consolidated Tigers (11-0) will run into a familiar foe Friday night down in the Area Round of the 5A Division II Playoffs when they take on Fort Bend Marshall (10-1).

A year ago the Buffs ended the Tigers season with a 49-31 win in the second round.

Marshall wound up being the state runners up in 5A Division II and the two players who hurt them host a year ago, quarterback Malik Hornsby and running back Devon Achane are back.

Head coach Lee Fedora knows if they don't defend them better in the rematch the outcome will be the same.

"Hornsby at quarterback and he is an all around athlete," said Fedora. "He can take it and run at anytime and then you have the Achane kid that lines up at tailback and then he'll go out to receiver. Sometimes they get in that empty set, but you better be ready because if you've got everybody covered Hornsby can take it to the house anytime. We've worked hard all week long on spying on both of those guys," concluded Fedora.

Friday's playoff rematch will kick off at 7 p.m. down at Ken Pridgeon Stadium in Houston.