A&M Consolidated product Ellison bound for Oklahoma

Former A&M Consolidated defensive lineman Josh Ellison announced today that he was leaving Blinn College after one season and headed to Norman to be an Oklahoma Sooner.

Josh was a standout defensive lineman out of Consol who was named the District New Comer of the year in 2016. In 2017 and 2018 he earned All State honors, but test scores and a grade issue kept him from going to Texas A&M initially.

Ellison decided to go the JUCO route and went to nearby Blinn College in Brenham where he earned All Conference honors and got his academics straightened out.

He said he's thankful for the patience he learned as a Buccaneer.

"It's kinda cool to get that JUCO experience. Not everybody gets to experience that," said Ellison.

"It teaches you to push through and to never give up you know. Hopefully right away I can come in and compete for a starting spot and work my way up from there," concluded Ellison Monday morning.

Josh will start classes in January and go through spring practice in March.

He does have some receiving skills from his Consol playing days and plans on majoring in Construction Science.