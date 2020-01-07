A&M Consolidated rallies to beat Rudder Rangers 73-70

The A&M Consolidated Tigers were able to erase a 4th quarter deficit and posted a 73-70 win over Rudder Tuesday night at the Armory.

Jaylen Harrison paced the Tigers with 37 points while Nate Floyd tossed in 15.

Rudder got 7 points from Jeremiah Johnson while Grayson Adams tossed in 16.

A&M Consolidated will host College Station Friday night at Tiger Gym. Tip off is set for 6:30pm. Rudder will travel to Brenham on Friday to take on the Cubs. Tip off at Cub Gym is scheduled for 7pm.

Brenham, 7:00

JV: AM 60-38

9A: AM 68-62

9B: AM 50-45

