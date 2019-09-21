A&M Consolidated rolls over Leander Rouse 42-3

COLLEGE STATION - In their final tune-up before district play begins, the A&M Consolidated Tigers defeated Leander Rouse 42-3 at Tiger Field Friday night.
Tigers had 181 rushing YDS and 181 passing YDS.
Top Rushers:
Jalen Walters 11 carries for 91 yards, 1 TD
Gage Pahl 8 carries for 43 yards, 1 TD
Passing:
Gage Pahl 14 for 29, 171 yards 3 TD's
Receiving:
Bryan Darby 8 Rec for 87 yards 3 TD'S
Valen Jones 5 Rec for 65 yards
Tiger Defense held Rouse to only 116 total yards.
Eric Goodman had a interception return for a TD.
The Tigers move to 3-0 on the season. They will be back in action next week to open up district play at Huntsville.