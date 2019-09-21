A&M Consolidated rolls over Leander Rouse 42-3

In their final tune-up before district play begins, the A&M Consolidated Tigers defeated Leander Rouse 42-3 at Tiger Field Friday night.

Tigers had 181 rushing YDS and 181 passing YDS.

Top Rushers:

Jalen Walters 11 carries for 91 yards, 1 TD

Gage Pahl 8 carries for 43 yards, 1 TD

Passing:

Gage Pahl 14 for 29, 171 yards 3 TD's

Receiving:

Bryan Darby 8 Rec for 87 yards 3 TD'S

Valen Jones 5 Rec for 65 yards

Tiger Defense held Rouse to only 116 total yards.

Eric Goodman had a interception return for a TD.

The Tigers move to 3-0 on the season. They will be back in action next week to open up district play at Huntsville.