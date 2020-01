The A&M Consolidated boys' soccer team got a first half goal from Allen Aldape and beat Brenham 1-0 Tuesday night in Brenham, while the Lady Tigers dropped a 1-0 decision to the Cubettes at Tiger Field.

Next up for the Tigers is a home match against Magnolia on Friday at Tiger Field. Kickoff is at 7pm. The Lady Tigers will be on the road playing Magnolia.

In the earlier matches the Tiger JV-A team won 1-0 while the Lady Tiger JV team also posted a 1-0 win.