A&M Consolidated softball beats Brenham 12-10

The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger softball team beat Brenham 12-10 Tuesday night.

The game was tied at ten with A&M Consolidated Tigers Varsity batting in the bottom of the sixth when Addie Wright doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs.

Claire Sisco led A&M Consolidated Tigers Varsity to victory by driving in five runs. She went 3-for-4 at the plate. Sisco drove in runs on a double in the first, a single in the second, and a single in the fifth. Aiyana Coleman was intentionally walked 5 times.

Lauren Herring toed the rubber for A&M Consolidated Tigers Varsity. She went seven innings.

A&M Consolidated saw the ball well today, racking up 11 hits in the game. Sisco, Caitlyn Dietert, Lucy Eimon, and Wright all collected multiple hits for A&M Consolidated Tigers Varsity. Dietert and Sisco all had three hits to lead A&M Consolidated Tigers Varsity.