No. 4 A&M Consolidated stays unbeaten with win over Montgomery

The A&M Consolidated football team beat Montgomery 41-21 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division II game at Tiger Field. The Tigers are now 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play.

Consol quarterback Gage Pahl threw five touchdown passes in the game. Devin Price and Nate Floyd each had two touchdown receptions. Valen Jones also caught a touchdown pass. Kerry Brooks rushed for a touchdown.

A&M Consolidated will return to action October 12 to face Lamar Consolidated in a battle of state ranked teams. The Tigers are ranked fourth in Class 5A Division II. The Mustangs are number eight. Montgomery will host number nine Huntsville on October 11.