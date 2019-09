A&M Consolidated Volleyball beat Fort Bend Austin in 3 sets 25-20, 25-21, and 25-22 at Tiger Gym on Tuesday night.

Sutton Springer led the Tigers with 10 kills. Ava Derbes finished with 8 kills.

Maddie McKinney led the defense with 27 digs.

The Tigers move to 13-12 on the season. They will be back in action on Friday when they take on cross-town rivals, College Station, at Cougar Gym.