The A&M Consolidated varsity volleyball team won Tuesday's home conference match against Rudder 25-10, 25-14, 25-12.

The Rangers kept things close with the Tigers early in the first set trailing 7-5. The Tigers then pulled away to take the first set 25-10.

Consol went on to win in 3 sets and pick up their 8th district win.

Consol will be on the road this Friday to play Katy Paetow. Rudder will be at home for their homecoming match against Magnolia West.