A&M Consolidated takes District 10-5A Division II lead with win over Paetow

The A&M Consolidated football team beat Katy Paetow 55-17 Friday night in a District 10-5A Division II game at Tiger Field. With the the win the Tigers take sole possession of first place in the district standings with a 4-0 record. Paetow is now 3-1.

A&M Consolidated quarterback Gage Pahl threw three touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown. Valen Jones had two touchdown receptions. Kerry Brooks ran for two touchdowns.

The Tigers will return to action October 25 to face Lake Creek in Montgomery. Paetow will host Huntsville on October 26.