A&M Consolidated takes down Brenham in 4 sets

A&M Consolidated volleyball beat Brenham 16-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-19 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.

The Cubs took the early lead in the first set, but the Tigers kept things close. Brenham pulled away and closed out game one on a 6-0 run to go up 1-0.

The Tigers responded with a 25-21 win in game two and then sneaked by in another close contest in game 3, 26-24. The Tigers closed things out at home on Senior Night 25-19 in set 4.

Consol moves to 10-2 in district play and will play Magnolia West Friday night before closing out their regular season on the road at Magnolia next Tuesday.

Brenham moves to 8-4 in district and will host Waller Friday before finishing out the regular season next Tuesday at Magnolia West.