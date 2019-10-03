A&M Consolidated to host Montgomery in 2019 homecoming contest

A&M Consolidated (4-0, 1-0) won a big game last week with a 2nd half rally against Huntsville in a battle of District 10-5A Division I favorites. The Tigers were down 14 nothing at the break, but scored 24 unanswered points and won their district opener.

The Tigers are hoping to win their first outright district championship since 20-10 and will look to keep their unbeaten streak going as they host Montgomery.

The Bears suffered a district opening shootout loss to Rudder last week and Tiger head coach Lee Fedora knows Montgomery will come loaded and upset minded.

"I've known Coach Bolfing for a long time and one thing you have to be prepared for is he's going to come out with every different kind of formation and do things to you, so we've worked on it all week long," said Fedora. "I told our guys, it doesn't matter who you play, but how you play and we've got to be focused," concluded the Tigers 3rd year head coach.

A year ago the Tigers beat Montgomery 39-6 at Montgomery ISD Stadium. It's homecoming at A&M Consolidated on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 at Tiger Field.

