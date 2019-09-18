A&M Consolidated to host Rouse Raiders in final non-district game Friday

Lee Fedora and his A&M Consolidated Tigers (2-0) will return to the football field Friday night after a week three bye.

The Tigers will look to rekindle the momentum of a pair of lopsided wins that they collected in their first two games (Killeen Ellison 49-6 & Bryan 49-7).

Despite having out scored their opponents 98 to 13, there were still things the team knew they needed to work on and that was the focus last week knowing that championship play will begin in Huntsville on September 27th.

"I think our guys did a great job of not treating it as an off week," said Fedora. "It wasn't so much preparing for our next opponent during that bye week as it was more about preparing ourselves on different things that we made mistakes on in our first two weeks and I was impressed with what our guys did," concluded Fedora.

The Tigers will kick things off at 7pm Friday night at Tiger Field against Leander Rouse (0-3) looking to finish off their non-district season with a perfect 3-0 record.