A&M Consolidated tops Huntsville in district opener

The A&M Consolidated football team beat Huntsville 24-14 Friday night at Bowers Stadium in the District 10-5A Division II opener for both teams. Consol is now 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Huntsville falls to 2-2 and 0-1.

The Hornets got a defensive score from Ed Bobino and a touchdown run from Tyrique Carter to build a 14-0 halftime lead.

The Tigers got a six yard touchdown run from Gage Pahl in the third quarter to make it a 14-7 game. Brian Darby scored on touchdown runs of 23 and 61 yards in the fourth quarter to give Consol a lead they would not give up.

The Tigers will return to action October 4 hosting Montgomery. Huntsville will be on the road October 4 to face Cleveland.