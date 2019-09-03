A&M Consolidated volleyball sweeps Leon at home

A&M Consolidated welcomed 2A opponent Leon Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers took the match in 3 sets, 25-21, 25-15, and 25-16.

After a close first game, Leon and Consol were tied at 14 in the second set. The Lady Tigers then went on a 11-1 run to close out the set.

The Lady Cougars kept things close at the beginning of the game three to tie things up at 6-6. The Consol attack was just too much, as the Lady Tigers got the sweep.

This was only Leon's third loss of the year, and the Lady Cougars fall to 23-3 on the season. Consol moves to 12-11 on the year.

Next up, A&M Consolidated hosts Concordia Lutheran on Friday. Leon will be at home against Neches on Friday.