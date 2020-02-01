A&M Consolidated well represented at regional swim meet

The A&M Consolidated 200 medley relay team, and Consol Junior Kaitlyn Owens won regional titles Saturday at the Rec Natatorium.

Owens won the 100 meter back and was named the Swimmer of the Meet. Other Tiger state qualifiers were the girls 400 free relay, Claire Riley in the girls 100 free, and Andrew Larson in the 100 free. The A&M Consolidated girls finished third overall as a team.

Team scores from the Region V-5A championship meet at the Rec Natatorium:

GIRLS:

1. Lyndon Baines Johnson (309)

2. Dripping Springs (267)

3. A&M Consolidated (227)

4. Cedar Park (202)

5. Leander Rouse (191)

6. Brenham (131)

6. Pflugerville (131)

8. McCallum (101)

9. Johnson (100)

10. Pflugerville Weiss (85)

BOYS:

1. Lyndon Baines Johnson (283)

2. Dripping Springs (260)

2. Cedar Park (260)

4. McCallum (232)

5. Georgetown (209)

6. Leander Rouse (164)

7. Pflugerville (162)

8. Nacogdoches (158)

9. A&M Consolidated (145)

10. Burnet (81)