A&M Consolidated wins thrilling crosstown showdown over Bryan in 5 sets

A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers defeated Bryan 25-20, 17-25, 22-25, 32-20, 15-7 at Viking Gym Tuesday night.

It was a back and forth battle all match with the renewed rivalry. Consol got out to a 3-0 start in the first set before taking game one 25-20. Bryan responded on their home court by winning the next two sets and a commanding 2-1 lead. The Lady Vikings got out to an early lead in game 4, but Consol won 32-30 to force a fifth set. The Lady Tigers sealed the victory with a 15-7 victory in the final set.

Bryan will be back in action next Tuesday on the road at Montgomery.

A&M Consolidated is headed to the Volleypalooza Tournament hosted by Leander ISD starting Thursday.