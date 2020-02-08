A&M Consolidated wrestling wins District 10-5A tournament

HUTTO - Team standings:
First - Consol 295 points
Second - Georgetown 135 points
Third - Pflugerville Weiss 124 points
All 14 varsity wrestlers qualified for regionals
Gavin word first
John Harris first
Connor George first
Jacob sanchez first
Anthony Criscione first
Andy Barnett second
Zane Jackson first
Cade cannon third
Chris Mapp third
Mason McDermott fourth
Alexis Vejar first
Liam Wallace first
Danny Montoya first
Kyle Greer fifth
Lady Tigers:
Sydney Perez first
Destinee lanes fifth but won won wrestle back to get fourth spot at regionals