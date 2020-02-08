A&M Consolidated wrestling wins District 10-5A tournament

Team standings:

First - Consol 295 points

Second - Georgetown 135 points

Third - Pflugerville Weiss 124 points

All 14 varsity wrestlers qualified for regionals

Gavin word first

John Harris first

Connor George first

Jacob sanchez first

Anthony Criscione first

Andy Barnett second

Zane Jackson first

Cade cannon third

Chris Mapp third

Mason McDermott fourth

Alexis Vejar first

Liam Wallace first

Danny Montoya first

Kyle Greer fifth

Lady Tigers:

Sydney Perez first

Destinee lanes fifth but won won wrestle back to get fourth spot at regionals