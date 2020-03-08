A&M Diving Squad Heads To NCAA Zone D Diving Championships

The Texas A&M diving team will send all eight divers to the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships held at Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center in the Barr-McMillion Natatorium where they will compete for their NCAA Championship spot. The three-day event will begin on Monday, March 9 and run through Wednesday, March 11.

Kurtis Mathews swept the springboards at the SEC Championships, the first in Aggie history. Mathews also broke the school record in the 1-Meter with a score of 436.50, topping fellow Australian Grant Nel's record of 426.00 set back in 2011. This was his third meet in a row earning first in both the 1-Meter and 3-Meter for the Aggie. Mathews also won SEC Diver of the Week (1/14) after sweeping the springboards at the dual meet against Georgia.

Victor Povzner entered the collegiate level with high hopes, placing first in the 3-Meter (428.33) in his debut against Ohio State. Povzner was named SEC Men's Diver of the Week twice this season, first after the Ohio State meet (10/22) and second after the Harvard/Duke double-dual meet (11/12) where he placed first in the 3-Meter (404.90) and second in the 1-Meter (364.35). He had a successful showing at the SEC Championships, earing one spot away from the podium in the 3-Meter (379.60) and eighth in the 1-Meter (328.10).

On the women's side, Charlye Campbell has had a successful season on the boards, sweeping them twice during the season and placing first eight times. At the SEC Championships, Campbell earned fifth in the 3-Meter (334.65) and seventh in the 1-Meter (300.35).

Alyssa Clairmont has shined on the Platform dive for the Aggies in her debut collegiate season, taking fourth at SEC Championships (256.20). At the Art Adamson Invitational, Clairmont earned gold in the Platform, setting her personal best of the year with a score of 304.85.

TOP FINISHES

1-Meter

Kurtis Mathews – 436.5 (SEC Championships)

Victor Povzner – 364.35 (Harvard/Duke)

Haley Allen – 291.90 (Art Adamson Invitational)

Kaley Batten – 254.25 (SMU)

Charlye Campbell – 301.88 (Ohio State)

Chloe Ceyanes – 258.75 (Arkansas)

Alyssa Clairmont – 295.90 (Art Adamson Invitational)

Harper Walding – 271.72 (Ohio State)

3-Meter

Mathews – 447.53 (Georgia)

Povzner – 428.33 (Ohio State)

Allen – 294.00 (Art Adamson Invitational)

Batten – 290.20 (Art Adamson Invitational)

Campbell – 362.62 (Texas)

Ceyanes – 290.93 (Arkansas)

Clairmont – 318.23 (Arkansas)

Walding – 306.83 (SMU)

Platform

Mathews – 252.80 (SEC Championships)

Povzner – 245.60 (SEC Championships)

Clairmont – 304.85 (Art Adamson Invitational)

SCHEDULE

Monday

Event 1

Prelim/Quarterfinal Women 1m Championship (6 Dives)

Final Women 1m Championship (6 Dives)

Event 2

Prelim/Quarterfinal Men 3m Championship (6 Dives)

Final Women 1m Championship (6 Dives)

Tuesday

Event 3

Prelim/Quarterfinal Men 1m Championship (6 Dives)

Final Men 1m Championship (6 Dives)

Event 4

Prelim/Quarterfinal Women 3m Championship (6 Dives)

Final Women 3m Championship (6 Dives)

Wednesday

Event 5

Prelim/Quarterfinal Women Platform (5 Dives)

Final Women Platform (5 Dives)

Event 6

Prelim/Quarterfinal Men Platform (6 Dives)

Final Men Platform (6 Dives)

The Zone D Championships are one of five zone meets with the others being at the University of West Virginia (Zone A), University of Georgia (Zone B), University of Kentucky (Zone C) and King County Aquatic Center in Washington hosted by Utah (Zone E).

Events begin at 11 a.m. all three days. Follow for updates on Twitter, @aggieswimdive.