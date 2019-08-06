A&M Soccer begins practice with opener 16 days away

The Texas A&M soccer team advanced to the Sweet 16 a year ago and are hoping to build on that success this season.

The team opening up practice this morning over at Ellis Field.

Head Coach G. Guerrieri and company don't have any time to waste with the season opener just 16 days away against Santa Clara out in California.

The Aggies have a lot of experience coming back and Coach G was pleased with how the team got things started and with a sense of urgency.

"We've got a very, very good team," said Head Coach G. Guerrieri.

"They're excited about being out here. And we were able to get out here and beat the heat a little bit by starting a little bit earlier and we'll go again tonight and as we go through all with a focus of perparing first for our exhibition game against TCU on the 18th, but then getting ready for a big tough opening weekend in California, concluded Guerrieri.

The Aggies home opener will be on Friday August 30th at 7:30 against Cal State Northridge.