A&M Soccer to host Ole Miss Thursday

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up the 2019 soccer regular season Thursday evening with Senior Night against the Ole Miss Rebels. Match time at Ellis Field is 6:30 p.m.

The SEC Network has whip-around coverage of all seven matches on the league slate. The match streams on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color analyst) on the call. The match airs on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans can listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

The Aggies enter the fray with a chance to stake claim to a share of the league title. Texas A&M needs to pair a victory over Ole Miss with a Tennessee triumph over Arkansas and an Auburn win or draw against South Carolina.

Ally Watt, the reigning National Player of the Week, leads the SEC with 14 goals and 34 points. Jimena Lopez ranks third in the nation with 12 assists. She has eight goals and 28 points.

The Rebels own a 9-5-3 overall record and a 3-3-3 ledger in league play. Ole Miss started the season 6-1-0, but they have spun their wheels the last 10 matches, posting a 3-4-3 mark. Channing Foster leads the Rebels with 21 points on nine goals and three assists. Haleigh Stackpole has added 13 points on five goals and three assists and Julia Phillips has chipped in with 11 points on five goals and one assist. Ashley Orkus has played all 1,632 minutes in goal with a 1.27 goals-against average and six shutouts.

The Aggies are 5-2-2 all-time against Ole Miss with all the meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC. Last season the teams played to a 1-1 draw. Ella Frischknecht scored in the 24th minute for Ole Miss and Watt scored the equalizer in the 60th minute. Cosette Morché made five saves for the Aggies while the Rebels’ Marnie Merritt made nine stops.

The teams played three epic matches in 2015. The series’ most intense meeting came at the Sweet 16 of the 2015 NCAA Championship in Clemson, South Carolina. The squads played to a 1-1 draw through two OTs with Texas A&M advancing to the Elite Eight after claiming the PK shootout, 5-4, in six rounds. Sarah Shaw made the decisive PK for the Aggies and Danielle Rice made two saves during the shootout.

PROMOTIONS

Trick-or-Treat with Aggie Soccer:

FREE admission for kids in costume (gameday only). Masks & weapons will not be allowed.

FREE candy for kids located at certain spots around Ellis Field.

Appearance by Sully the Equestrian Team Mini Horse. Meet & photo opportunity available at the Northwest corner of Ellis Field from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Face painting & animal balloons for kids in the Northwest corner of Ellis Field.

B/CS Appreciation Night: Bryan/College Station residents with valid I.D. (i.e. driver’s license) can purchase GA tickets at the group rate price ($3) at the ticket window on the day of the match.

Senior Night: Pregame on-field recognition of the senior class.

