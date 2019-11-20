A&M adds Sahara Jones to 2019 Signing Class

The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s basketball program and head coach Gary Blair have announced the signing of Sahara Jones to a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. Jones joins Kay Kay Green, Maliyah Johnson and Kenyal Perry in A&M’s 2019 signing class.

“We’ve got four outstanding freshmen, two from Texas, one from Chicago and one from Baton Rouge. My staff has done an excellent job in filling our needs by bringing in the student-athletes of high ability, character and academics to keep us at the forefront in women’s college basketball,” said Coach Blair about the newcomers.

Jones is a four-star recruit out of San Antonio, Texas. She averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists, shooting 51-percent from the field as a junior at Veteran’s Memorial. She earned TABC 5A All-State honors by year’s end. Jones was also selected to the Express-News Super Team in the 2017-2018 and named 4A All-Area MVP in 2018. The 6-0 guard helped her team to the state finals as a sophomore, and regional final as a junior.

Coach Blair on Sahara Jones: Her summer development, led by Ray Caldwell’s San Antonio Finest and Earl Rook with Pro Skills AAU, has provided her the skills to become an impact player. We are looking forward to having her become a part of the Aggie family.