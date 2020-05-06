A&M and Texas will not renew football rivalry like Kansas - Missouri did over the weekend

Over the weekend Kansas announced that the Jayhawks' Border Showdown with Missouri was being renewed. The Kansas - Missouri football rivalry is one of the oldest in the country and the two schools have agreed to a four game series starting in 2025.

On that heels of that announcement, A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork was ask about the possibility of Texas A&M and Texas resuming their football rivalry.

The series dates back to 1894 and the last time the two squared off was in 2011 when both were in the Big 12 conference.

There have been a few years when the Aggies and Longhorns didn't play each other and some seasons back in the 1900s when they played twice during a season.

While the series runs deep and divides households, Bjork says there is no push to resume it.

"There's been nothing formal nothing official we haven't moved any conversations and our position remains the same that we're focused on other things right now and if that happens, let's let's make it happen in the playoff. The College Football Playoff," said Bjork.

The Longhorns have won twice as many games as the Aggies in the series including in 2011 when Justin Tucker hit a last second field goal in a 27-25 Texas victory.