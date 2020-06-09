Advertisement

A&M athletes return to campus to train

(KBTX)
By Darryl Bruffett
Published: Jun. 9, 2020
Texas A&M athletes were allowed to return to campus on Tuesday marking the first time since the corna virus pandemic shut everything down in mid-March.

Coaches and student-athletes have been staying connected virtually through various on-line means. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher said they were still able to work on installment of plays and schemes even though they weren't physically in the same room.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond said it was great to be back on campus.

"You can definitely feel the excitement throughout the players and pretty much through the whole building. Obviously there are some limitations to what we can do throughout the building and workouts, but with what we can do right now I know guys are excited to be back."

Head coach Jimbo Fisher added, "Well I think for them to get back to some normality and working in their own facilities. Now we can't be with them during their strength and conditioning because it's all voluntary workouts, but I think they are eager to do it and wanting to do it and I think it gets them back to some normality."

"We always believe that they were safer here. that we could really protect them to the best of our ability. We've tested our student athletes. They've all been prepped and ready to go. Seeing our student athletes, seeing that glean in their eye, they are here to compete and this is a step in that process," continued A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork.

The NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee has a plan of allowing teams an additional two weeks of prep time with coaches for the season, but it has yet to be approved. Monday it was reported it would take about two weeks to pass.

