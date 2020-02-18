A&M baseball improves to 4-0 after 13-4 win over SFA

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies pounced on Stephen F. Austin with five runs in the second inning and four runs in the third and coasted to a 13-4 victory over the Lumberjacks Tuesday evening on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Maroon and White’s offense continued to roll, recording their third double-digit hitting performance of the season. The Aggies had seven batters record a hit, four of which had multiple hits. The offense was clutch when batting with two outs, hitting .500 (8-for-16) with nine RBI.

Bryce Blaum and Zach DeLoach paced the offense. Blaum batted 2-for-2 with two runs, two doubles, two walks and three RBI, while DeLoach hit 2-for-2 with three runs, one double and one walk. Rody Barker added three hits and Logan Satori chipped in with two.

Dustin Saenz (1-0) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up four runs, two earned, on six hits while fanning a career-high six batters. Will Johnston (2.0 IP), Jake Nelson (1.0 IP) and Mason Ornelas (1.0 IP) were called in to closed out the game. The bullpen threw four scoreless frames, yielding just one hit and one walk, while fanning eight. The staff recorded their second double-digit strikeout performance of the year.

The Aggies kept the winning streak alive and improved to 4-0, while the Lumberjacks fall to 1-3.

TOP PLAYERS

Bryce Blaum – 2-for-2, 2 runs, 2 2B, 2 BB, 3 RBI, 1 SB

Zach DeLoach – 2-for-2, 3 runs, 1 2B, 1 BB

Rody Barker – 3-for-5, 2 RBI

Dustin Saenz – 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B2 | Will Frizzell drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a one-out single to right-center by DeLoach. Mikey Hoehner loaded the bases with a two-out walk. Trevor Werner punched a single up the middle, plating two. With runners on the corners, Blaum roped a double to right-center, scoring two more. Initially called out, Barker was granted an infield single after video review to put runners on the corners and Sartori followed with a wall-banger to leftfield, scoring Blaum. A&M 5, SFA 0.

B3 | With one out, DeLoach doubled down the leftfield line and advanced to third on a single through the left side by Ray Alejo. Alejo stole second and came into score, along with DeLoach, on Hoehner’s lined double down leftfield line. With two outs, Blaum sneaked a double down the third base line, plating Hoehner. Barker knocked in Blaum on a single up the middle. A&M 9, SFA 0.

B4 | Consecutive walks by DeLoach and Alejo started things off for the Aggies. Both runners came into score on a two-out wild pitch and a throwing error by the catcher. A&M 11, SFA 0.

T5 | Jaime Lovell doubled down the rightfield line and advanced to third on a single by Kyle Cullen. Lovell scored on groundout and Cullen moved to third on a throwing error. Skylar Black plated Cullen on a two-out single to leftfield. Black moved to second on a single by Jared Martin, and came in to score, along with Black, on two infield errors. A&M 11, SFA 4.

B8 | Logan Britt drew a one-out walk, and advance to second on an error by SFA’s leftfielder on a fly ball by Mason Corbett. Three consecutive free bags, two walks and a hit by pitch, by Hoehner, Ty Coleman and Barker plated two runs. A&M 13, SFA 4.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host the Prairie View A&M Panthers midweek action Wednesday, with first pitch at 6:32p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On Rody Barker taking advantage of his opportunity…

“He certainly did. He played his tail off. He had three hits tonight. He’s a gamer and a grinder. He plays incredibly hard. My prayer is that we get him back as quick as we can get him back.”

On the attitude from the team for a midweek game with dicey weather…

“We talked to the team today before the game started. This is all the recipe for a team not being into it with the weather and if we were going to play or not going to play. Everybody was calling for a lot of rain today, I’m glad we brought Steven F. Austin in, I’m glad we got the game in. Our guys were prepared and certainly ready to go.”

Junior pitcher Dustin Saenz

On what was working for him…

“Throwing strikes was the main goal. Just throwing them over the plate and giving my team a chance to win. Obviously my defense helped me a lot.”

Junior infielder Bryce Blaum

On the depth of their offense…

“It speaks volumes of the way our coaches recruited and the plan that coach [Chad] Caillet has instilled in our offense. We know that we have 15 guys who can really swing the bat. You saw Austin Bost put some really great swings today. Logan Britt is going to be a phenomenal guy, and already is a great player. The depth that we have is incredible, and it is going to help us out in the long run because we have guys that can fill in when we need them.”

Senior catcher Mikey Hoehner

On what it means to get experience for the new players…

“I think that means everything. Getting those guys in front of a big crowd, or getting them into games under the lights, just means all the experience in the world to those guys. It gets them more accustomed to the atmosphere. It is the same game you have been playing since you were a little kid, but the atmosphere is a little different. So getting them more involved sooner is going to pay out. Maybe later in the season, but definitely in the long run.”